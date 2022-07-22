GRIMES & COMPANY, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 273 stocks valued at a total of $1.98Bil. The top holdings were JPST(16.04%), SHV(15.15%), and IVV(4.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GRIMES & COMPANY, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GRIMES & COMPANY, INC. bought 6,302,962 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 6,352,322. The trade had a 15.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/22/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.1102 per share and a market cap of $20.21Bil. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 2,728,540 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 15.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.04 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.05 per share and a market cap of $20.30Bil. The stock has returned -0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

GRIMES & COMPANY, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 405,422 shares. The trade had a 3.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 07/22/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $136.77 per share and a market cap of $40.64Bil. The stock has returned -9.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a price-book ratio of 7.32.

GRIMES & COMPANY, INC. reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 687,389 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.88 per share and a market cap of $85.97Bil. The stock has returned -16.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

GRIMES & COMPANY, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 432,202 shares. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $96.56 per share and a market cap of $63.15Bil. The stock has returned -8.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

