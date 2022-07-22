THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6641 WEST BROAD STREET RICHMOND, VA 23230

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 568 stocks valued at a total of $6.22Bil. The top holdings were Y(2.01%), POST(2.00%), and LIN(1.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CDK by 1,760,162 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.97.

On 07/22/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,410,776 shares in NYSE:DINO, giving the stock a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.71 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, HF Sinclair Corp traded for a price of $43.61 per share and a market cap of $9.82Bil. The stock has returned 58.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HF Sinclair Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC bought 1,015,265 shares of NYSE:OLN for a total holding of 1,200,786. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.68.

On 07/22/2022, Olin Corp traded for a price of $47.935 per share and a market cap of $7.34Bil. The stock has returned 12.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Olin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-book ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC bought 1,001,971 shares of NYSE:AER for a total holding of 2,084,790. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.39.

On 07/22/2022, AerCap Holdings NV traded for a price of $43.18 per share and a market cap of $10.73Bil. The stock has returned -15.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AerCap Holdings NV has a price-book ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTRS by 3,683,952 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.96.

On 07/22/2022, Viatris Inc traded for a price of $9.56 per share and a market cap of $11.68Bil. The stock has returned -27.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viatris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.82, a price-book ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.