Granite Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 265 stocks valued at a total of $2.40Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.64%), AAPL(2.00%), and HP(1.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Granite Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Granite Investment Partners, LLC bought 345,148 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 7,271,900. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 07/22/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $107.82 per share and a market cap of $1,417.17Bil. The stock has returned -19.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-book ratio of 5.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.87 and a price-sales ratio of 5.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 848,413-share investment in NAS:HEES. Previously, the stock had a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.26 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, H&E Equipment Services Inc traded for a price of $29.29 per share and a market cap of $1.06Bil. The stock has returned -3.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H&E Equipment Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-book ratio of 3.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 159,707 shares in ARCA:IWM, giving the stock a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $184.3 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $178.58 per share and a market cap of $51.72Bil. The stock has returned -17.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.73.

The guru established a new position worth 882,779 shares in NAS:CERT, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.76 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Certara Inc traded for a price of $21.63 per share and a market cap of $3.47Bil. The stock has returned -15.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Certara Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.94 and a price-sales ratio of 10.89.

The guru established a new position worth 362,341 shares in NYSE:POR, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.85 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Portland General Electric Co traded for a price of $50.24 per share and a market cap of $4.49Bil. The stock has returned 10.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Portland General Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

