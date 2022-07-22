PATTON ALBERTSON MILLER GROUP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

605 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN 37450

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 224 stocks valued at a total of $490.00Mil. The top holdings were ITOT(7.44%), AAPL(3.57%), and KO(1.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PATTON ALBERTSON MILLER GROUP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 31,494 shares in ARCA:HDV, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.21 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $99.48 per share and a market cap of $12.46Bil. The stock has returned 6.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

The guru established a new position worth 26,154 shares in NYSE:CE, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.51 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Celanese Corp traded for a price of $112.725 per share and a market cap of $12.31Bil. The stock has returned -21.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Celanese Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 246,788 shares in NYSE:RC, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.1 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Ready Capital Corp traded for a price of $13.0655 per share and a market cap of $1.50Bil. The stock has returned -1.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ready Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-book ratio of 0.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 80,117 shares in BATS:IFRA, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.88 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF traded for a price of $34.665 per share and a market cap of $1.76Bil. The stock has returned 1.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a price-book ratio of 1.88.

PATTON ALBERTSON MILLER GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BOND by 29,453 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.98.

On 07/22/2022, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.355 per share and a market cap of $3.25Bil. The stock has returned -11.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Active Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 56.85.

