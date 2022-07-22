CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

POST OFFICE BOX 1360 LEXINGTON, KY 40588-1360

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 319 stocks valued at a total of $490.00Mil. The top holdings were VWO(3.40%), SPY(3.37%), and NVDA(3.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 128,637 shares. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.3191 per share and a market cap of $82.55Bil. The stock has returned -9.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:VWOB by 191,294 shares. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.58.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $61.795 per share and a market cap of $2.72Bil. The stock has returned -19.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in ARCA:QAI by 414,692 shares. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.62.

On 07/22/2022, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF traded for a price of $28.8985 per share and a market cap of $717.83Mil. The stock has returned -9.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.91.

The guru established a new position worth 4,593 shares in NYSE:AZO, giving the stock a 2.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2056.43 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2157.48 per share and a market cap of $42.04Bil. The stock has returned 35.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 154,369 shares in NAS:BKR, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.85 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Baker Hughes Co traded for a price of $24.145 per share and a market cap of $23.81Bil. The stock has returned 25.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes Co has a price-earnings ratio of 77.11, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.