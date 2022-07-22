First Bank & Trust recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 534 stocks valued at a total of $307.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(10.93%), AGG(6.16%), and VWO(5.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Bank & Trust’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, First Bank & Trust bought 17,180 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 35,983. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $362.03 per share and a market cap of $257.94Bil. The stock has returned -8.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a price-book ratio of 3.82.

First Bank & Trust reduced their investment in ARCA:VOOV by 41,317 shares. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.25.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $135.66 per share and a market cap of $2.89Bil. The stock has returned -2.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.74.

During the quarter, First Bank & Trust bought 97,162 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 823,918. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.41 per share and a market cap of $93.64Bil. The stock has returned -16.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, First Bank & Trust bought 54,793 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 386,762. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.72 per share and a market cap of $69.91Bil. The stock has returned -20.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

First Bank & Trust reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 13,669 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 07/22/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $144.49 per share and a market cap of $283.95Bil. The stock has returned 51.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

