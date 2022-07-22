James Hambro & Partners recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $1.20Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.84%), JPM(7.04%), and UNH(7.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were James Hambro & Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 82,863-share investment in NAS:NFLX. Previously, the stock had a 2.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.13 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $219.53 per share and a market cap of $97.74Bil. The stock has returned -57.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-book ratio of 5.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 121,891 shares in NYSE:IBM, giving the stock a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.89 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $127.38 per share and a market cap of $114.47Bil. The stock has returned -0.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-book ratio of 5.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

James Hambro & Partners reduced their investment in NAS:ADSK by 55,619 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.65.

On 07/22/2022, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $194.94 per share and a market cap of $42.38Bil. The stock has returned -36.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.66, a price-book ratio of 62.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.70 and a price-sales ratio of 9.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, James Hambro & Partners bought 23,227 shares of NAS:POOL for a total holding of 88,426. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $396.94.

On 07/22/2022, Pool Corp traded for a price of $361.69 per share and a market cap of $14.73Bil. The stock has returned -17.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pool Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-book ratio of 12.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, James Hambro & Partners bought 29,647 shares of NYSE:AON for a total holding of 185,353. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $288.04.

On 07/22/2022, Aon PLC traded for a price of $278.77 per share and a market cap of $59.66Bil. The stock has returned 21.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-book ratio of 50.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.75 and a price-sales ratio of 5.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

