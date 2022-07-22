Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 109 stocks valued at a total of $148.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.19%), AAPL(6.04%), and GLD(4.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. bought 7,745 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 10,667. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 07/22/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $284.925 per share and a market cap of $628.38Bil. The stock has returned 2.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 32,412 shares in NYSE:ENB, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.66 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Enbridge Inc traded for a price of $42.88 per share and a market cap of $87.18Bil. The stock has returned 18.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enbridge Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. bought 13,099 shares of ARCA:LDUR for a total holding of 28,921. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.75.

On 07/22/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $95.91 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -4.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 22,831 shares in ARCA:VTEB, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.99 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.73 per share and a market cap of $18.03Bil. The stock has returned -7.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. bought 6,019 shares of NYSE:MDT for a total holding of 11,509. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.48.

On 07/22/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $90.175 per share and a market cap of $119.66Bil. The stock has returned -27.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-book ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

