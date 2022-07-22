Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3750 PARK EAST DRIVE BEACHWOOD, OH 44122

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 491 stocks valued at a total of $1.09Bil. The top holdings were LECO(7.60%), IVV(2.53%), and AAPL(1.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 53,582 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 113,678. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.54.

On 07/22/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $118.575 per share and a market cap of $23.47Bil. The stock has returned -19.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VGSH by 100,578 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.9.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.94 per share and a market cap of $14.82Bil. The stock has returned -3.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 200,424 shares in ARCA:USAI, giving the stock a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.22 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Pacer American Energy Independence ETF traded for a price of $26.3647 per share and a market cap of $43.82Mil. The stock has returned 19.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 38,977 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.89.

On 07/22/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $117.34 per share and a market cap of $19.42Bil. The stock has returned -12.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a price-book ratio of 4.99.

The guru sold out of their 103,121-share investment in BATS:VUSB. Previously, the stock had a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.29 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.235 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned -1.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.