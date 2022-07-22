Patton Fund Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $267.00Mil. The top holdings were IEF(14.15%), VWO(5.41%), and EFA(5.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Patton Fund Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Patton Fund Management, Inc. bought 67,216 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 77,239. The trade had a 4.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.3.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $178.58 per share and a market cap of $51.72Bil. The stock has returned -17.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.73.

During the quarter, Patton Fund Management, Inc. bought 13,892 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 15,921. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $395.94 per share and a market cap of $292.37Bil. The stock has returned -8.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

The guru sold out of their 24,371-share investment in NYSE:HLT. Previously, the stock had a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.58 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $120.67 per share and a market cap of $33.62Bil. The stock has returned -1.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.68 and a price-sales ratio of 5.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 8,616-share investment in NYSE:WST. Previously, the stock had a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $326.75 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc traded for a price of $311.085 per share and a market cap of $23.04Bil. The stock has returned -16.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-book ratio of 9.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.44 and a price-sales ratio of 8.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 29,770-share investment in NYSE:LYV. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.54 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Live Nation Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $91.49 per share and a market cap of $20.86Bil. The stock has returned 16.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Live Nation Entertainment Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 63.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

