ESL Trust Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $289.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(14.90%), VIGI(11.38%), and AVDE(10.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ESL Trust Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 605,859-share investment in BATS:IEFA. Previously, the stock had a 12.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.22 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.88 per share and a market cap of $85.97Bil. The stock has returned -16.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

The guru established a new position worth 619,793 shares in ARCA:AVDE, giving the stock a 10.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.23 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Avantis International Equity ETF traded for a price of $51.475 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned -16.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

During the quarter, ESL Trust Services, LLC bought 210,886 shares of NAS:VIGI for a total holding of 479,556. The trade had a 5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.83.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF traded for a price of $69.76 per share and a market cap of $3.68Bil. The stock has returned -14.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a price-book ratio of 3.00.

ESL Trust Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHD by 28,850 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 07/22/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $71.97 per share and a market cap of $35.37Bil. The stock has returned -0.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.27.

During the quarter, ESL Trust Services, LLC bought 32,825 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 564,013. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.35.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $55.83 per share and a market cap of $13.03Bil. The stock has returned -13.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a price-book ratio of 6.24.

