HBC Financial Services, PLLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 184 stocks valued at a total of $128.00Mil. The top holdings were IWB(28.40%), IJH(27.99%), and MUB(11.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HBC Financial Services, PLLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 5,931 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/22/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $259.78 per share and a market cap of $1,944.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-book ratio of 11.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.28 and a price-sales ratio of 10.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 9,156 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/22/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $121.7295 per share and a market cap of $1,237.78Bil. The stock has returned -33.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-book ratio of 9.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWB by 2,670 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $225.9.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $217.13 per share and a market cap of $27.41Bil. The stock has returned -10.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a price-book ratio of 3.36.

During the quarter, HBC Financial Services, PLLC bought 3,942 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 137,324. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/22/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.9532 per share and a market cap of $29.37Bil. The stock has returned -6.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, HBC Financial Services, PLLC bought 1,741 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 10,014. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.69.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $148.11 per share and a market cap of $61.98Bil. The stock has returned -4.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a price-book ratio of 4.24.

