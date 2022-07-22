Round Rock Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

187 DANBURY ROAD WILTON, CT 06897

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $222.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(11.15%), QQQ(8.96%), and VO(7.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Round Rock Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 31,311 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.31.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.73 per share and a market cap of $42.11Bil. The stock has returned -12.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Round Rock Advisors, LLC bought 20,776 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 176,507. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $96.56 per share and a market cap of $63.15Bil. The stock has returned -8.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

During the quarter, Round Rock Advisors, LLC bought 17,464 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 243,392. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.61.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $102.92 per share and a market cap of $45.02Bil. The stock has returned 1.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a price-book ratio of 2.57.

During the quarter, Round Rock Advisors, LLC bought 8,620 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 83,214. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.87.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $206.0215 per share and a market cap of $48.98Bil. The stock has returned -11.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a price-book ratio of 2.99.

During the quarter, Round Rock Advisors, LLC bought 7,476 shares of NAS:SMH for a total holding of 42,967. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $232.86.

On 07/22/2022, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF traded for a price of $225.8 per share and a market cap of $7.04Bil. The stock has returned -11.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a price-book ratio of 4.25.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.