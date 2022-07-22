Madison Wealth Partners, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $157.00Mil. The top holdings were IUSG(17.38%), DGRO(15.96%), and IUSV(8.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Madison Wealth Partners, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 127,572 shares in ARCA:HMOP, giving the stock a 3.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.03 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF traded for a price of $38.569 per share and a market cap of $256.26Mil. The stock has returned -7.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Madison Wealth Partners, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 30,711 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.3191 per share and a market cap of $82.55Bil. The stock has returned -9.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Madison Wealth Partners, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 29,354 shares. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/22/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.9532 per share and a market cap of $29.37Bil. The stock has returned -6.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Madison Wealth Partners, Inc bought 28,057 shares of NAS:IUSG for a total holding of 326,892. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.77.

On 07/22/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $89.26 per share and a market cap of $11.31Bil. The stock has returned -13.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a price-book ratio of 5.83.

During the quarter, Madison Wealth Partners, Inc bought 20,140 shares of NAS:ONEQ for a total holding of 220,296. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.71.

On 07/22/2022, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock traded for a price of $46.195 per share and a market cap of $3.86Bil. The stock has returned -18.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a price-book ratio of 4.55.

