Geneos Wealth Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2662 stocks valued at a total of $2.02Bil. The top holdings were IVV(4.10%), AAPL(3.43%), and SPY(2.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:UGCE by 533,605 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.65.

On 07/22/2022, Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF traded for a price of $21.91 per share and a market cap of $12.27Mil. The stock has returned -14.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.33.

During the quarter, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought 28,873 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 130,383. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/22/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $393.85 per share and a market cap of $357.65Bil. The stock has returned -8.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-book ratio of 3.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought 22,158 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 216,395. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $395.94 per share and a market cap of $292.37Bil. The stock has returned -8.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:ACIM by 149,766 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.67.

On 07/22/2022, ACIM traded for a price of $80.48 per share and a market cap of $169.03Mil. The stock has returned 1.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:XOP by 52,968 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.65.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF traded for a price of $121.57 per share and a market cap of $4.26Bil. The stock has returned 49.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.93.

