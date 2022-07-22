JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

28 ESPLANADE ST HELIER, Y9 JE2 3QA

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 299 stocks valued at a total of $765.00Mil. The top holdings were GSKw(49.49%), GOOGL(7.86%), and UNP(5.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 107,388 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/22/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $121.7295 per share and a market cap of $1,237.78Bil. The stock has returned -33.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-book ratio of 9.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:GSKw by 316,255 shares. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.19.

On 07/22/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $52.475 per share and a market cap of $106.72Bil. The stock has returned 11.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-book ratio of 4.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 971 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 07/22/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $107.2 per share and a market cap of $1,414.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-book ratio of 5.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 8,134 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/22/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $259.78 per share and a market cap of $1,944.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-book ratio of 11.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.28 and a price-sales ratio of 10.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 2,950 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $362.03 per share and a market cap of $257.94Bil. The stock has returned -8.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a price-book ratio of 3.82.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.