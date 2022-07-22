BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12 EAST 49TH STREET NEW YORK, NY 10017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $80.00Mil. The top holdings were USFR(5.86%), ITOT(5.01%), and SPLG(4.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought 55,181 shares of NAS:FIXD for a total holding of 61,432. The trade had a 3.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.21.

On 07/22/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $47.0593 per share and a market cap of $3.62Bil. The stock has returned -11.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 104,884 shares in BATS:BUFT, giving the stock a 2.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.21 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF traded for a price of $18.745 per share and a market cap of $151.90Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

The guru sold out of their 83,564-share investment in BATS:BUFR. Previously, the stock had a 2.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.4 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs traded for a price of $22.1183 per share and a market cap of $751.65Mil. The stock has returned -3.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a price-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

The guru established a new position worth 78,609 shares in ARCA:EELV, giving the stock a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.61 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $22.87 per share and a market cap of $810.22Mil. The stock has returned -1.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.05.

The guru sold out of their 54,102-share investment in ARCA:DFIV. Previously, the stock had a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.91 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $28.53 per share and a market cap of $3.70Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a price-book ratio of 0.91.

