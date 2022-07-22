Covea Finance recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $714.00Mil. The top holdings were NEE(7.87%), COST(5.97%), and WM(4.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Covea Finance’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Covea Finance bought 600,967 shares of NAS:BKR for a total holding of 818,327. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.85.

On 07/22/2022, Baker Hughes Co traded for a price of $24.145 per share and a market cap of $23.81Bil. The stock has returned 25.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes Co has a price-earnings ratio of 77.11, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 336,299-share investment in NYSE:FTV. Previously, the stock had a 2.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.72 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Fortive Corp traded for a price of $58 per share and a market cap of $20.90Bil. The stock has returned -15.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Covea Finance reduced their investment in NAS:SIVB by 31,061 shares. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $472.45.

On 07/22/2022, SVB Financial Group traded for a price of $362.02 per share and a market cap of $21.23Bil. The stock has returned -36.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SVB Financial Group has a price-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49 and a price-sales ratio of 3.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Covea Finance reduced their investment in NYSE:KEYS by 101,814 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.5.

On 07/22/2022, Keysight Technologies Inc traded for a price of $151.01 per share and a market cap of $27.14Bil. The stock has returned -4.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keysight Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-book ratio of 7.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 141,867 shares in NYSE:ES, giving the stock a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.83 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Eversource Energy traded for a price of $83.685 per share and a market cap of $28.86Bil. The stock has returned 1.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eversource Energy has a price-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

