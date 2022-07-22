LIBRA WEALTH LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $140.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(16.40%), VGIT(15.68%), and SCHR(11.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LIBRA WEALTH LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 687,099-share investment in NAS:BNDW. Previously, the stock had a 26.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF traded for a price of $71.305 per share and a market cap of $598.75Mil. The stock has returned -9.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.90.

The guru sold out of their 151,345-share investment in ARCA:VOO. Previously, the stock had a 19.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $375.84 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $362.03 per share and a market cap of $257.94Bil. The stock has returned -8.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a price-book ratio of 3.82.

The guru established a new position worth 121,426 shares in ARCA:VTI, giving the stock a 16.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $205.06 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $197.2623 per share and a market cap of $257.78Bil. The stock has returned -10.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

The guru established a new position worth 358,038 shares in NAS:VGIT, giving the stock a 15.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.11 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $61.7461 per share and a market cap of $9.72Bil. The stock has returned -8.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

LIBRA WEALTH LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHB by 504,123 shares. The trade had a 13.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.06.

On 07/22/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $46.21 per share and a market cap of $20.30Bil. The stock has returned -10.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a price-book ratio of 3.19.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

