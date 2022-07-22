RETIREMENT GUYS FORMULA LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1700 WOODLANDS DRIVE MAUMEE, OH 43537

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $87.00Mil. The top holdings were DMAY(6.54%), PTBD(6.09%), and XLP(4.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RETIREMENT GUYS FORMULA LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

RETIREMENT GUYS FORMULA LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LMBS by 656,815 shares. The trade had a 23.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.45.

On 07/22/2022, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $48.345 per share and a market cap of $5.15Bil. The stock has returned -3.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

The guru established a new position worth 184,492 shares in BATS:DMAY, giving the stock a 6.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.55 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May traded for a price of $31.44 per share and a market cap of $247.26Mil. The stock has returned -6.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May has a price-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

RETIREMENT GUYS FORMULA LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHV by 73,904 shares. The trade had a 3.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.03.

On 07/22/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $64.0476 per share and a market cap of $9.34Bil. The stock has returned -4.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a price-book ratio of 2.49.

The guru sold out of their 108,393-share investment in NAS:HYLS. Previously, the stock had a 3.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.96 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $41.02 per share and a market cap of $1.68Bil. The stock has returned -9.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 35,681 shares in ARCA:JEPI, giving the stock a 2.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.76 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $56.08 per share and a market cap of $10.84Bil. The stock has returned -0.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a price-book ratio of 4.02.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

