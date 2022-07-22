LTG Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $110.00Mil. The top holdings were RSP(15.00%), IJR(10.93%), and SSO(10.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LTG Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LTG Capital LLC bought 86,099 shares of ARCA:SSO for a total holding of 173,188. The trade had a 5.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.98.

On 07/22/2022, ProShares Ultra S&P500 2x Shares traded for a price of $48.76 per share and a market cap of $2.92Bil. The stock has returned -20.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, LTG Capital LLC bought 15,244 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 31,421. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.97.

On 07/22/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $41.11 per share and a market cap of $13.21Bil. The stock has returned -16.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

During the quarter, LTG Capital LLC bought 1,776 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 111,358. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.44.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $96.56 per share and a market cap of $63.15Bil. The stock has returned -8.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

The guru sold out of their 1,143-share investment in NAS:AAPL. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.16 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.86 per share and a market cap of $2,498.99Bil. The stock has returned 5.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-book ratio of 37.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.28 and a price-sales ratio of 6.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, LTG Capital LLC bought 520 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 37,036. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.61.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $238.19 per share and a market cap of $59.50Bil. The stock has returned -8.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

