Warner Bros Discovery ( WBD, Financial) – A new purchase within the last year, media conglomerateWarner Bros Discovery’s ( WBD, Financial) stock price has been materially impacted by a terrible Netflix quarter (that probably is a good sign for WBD long-term) and fears of a downturn impacting advertising revenues and subscribers. While we believe these are valid concerns, media has historically been an attractive industry for our style of investing and media companies have been inflation beneficiaries. While the market is taking a “show me” approach to see how the merger will unfold, we believe the company has multiple levers to grow free cash flow per share. We saw eight different insiders buy shares personally in the quarter, which is an extremely strong vote of confidence from people who have a clear view of the challenges and opportunities facing the company.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners second-quarter 2022 commentary.