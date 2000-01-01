MGM Resorts ( MGM, Financial) – The casino and online gaming company declined in the quarter, aspotential travel cutbacks in the face of increased fuel prices and recession fears weighed on the stock. Additionally, the broader online gaming industry has fallen out of favor, but BetMGM’s online gaming business is continuing to grow regardless of the environment. In a strong vote of confidence, MGM and IAC together bought $405 million worth of MGM shares from (still large) shareholder Corvex Management in February, and insiders have been adding meaningfully this year. The company is also one of our largest share repurchasers.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners second-quarter 2022 commentary.