LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / Major League Football, Inc. (OTC PINK:MLFB) is excited to announce that more than 270 professional football players have arrived in Mobile, Alabama and things are starting to heat up! Temperatures in the 90's are nothing compared to the heat generated by these young athletes at MLFB Spring Training. With early morning and early evening practices taking place every day, team rosters are starting to take shape. Go to the Team pages at MLFB to get a look at who was invited to camp.

The website has a new look to celebrate the opening of camp. "In keeping with our "crawl, walk, run strategy," the updated website is filled with both videos and pictures giving our fans a good look at REAL FOOTBALL. The behind the scenes view of what it takes to be a professional football player, the training and the effort", says CMO Bill Lyons. "Every person on the executive management team is here because we want these young players to get the coaching and the exposure to help them reach that place they have worked so hard for. The fans get the benefit of those teachings through the content we will be delivering."

This coming Sunday, July 24th at 6:30pm, MLFB is hosting a Jamboree style scrimmage allowing the teams to work on their skills against the other MLFB teams. Unlike a regular game, this jamboree will pit the teams' offenses against another teams' defense in a controlled setting, allowing all the players to get out onto the field for some game condition practicing.

Food trucks, a DJ and other tailgate related events will be starting around 5pm and continuing into the evening. Come join us for this display of our talented players. There is no cost to come and support these athletes.

The Major League Football (MLFB) 2022 Schedule Includes:

Tuesday, August 9th at 7:05 eastern Arkansas Attack @ Virginia Armada

Tuesday, August 9th at 6:05 central Ohio Force @ Alabama Airborne

Tuesday, August 16th at 7:05 eastern Virginia Armada @ Ohio Force

Tuesday, August 16th at 6:05 central Arkansas Attack @ Alabama Airborne

Monday, August 22nd at 7:05 central Virginia Armada @ Arkansas Attack

Tuesday, August 23rd at 7:05 eastern Alabama Airborne @ Ohio Force

Tuesday, August 30th at 7:05 central Ohio Force @ Arkansas Attack

Tuesday, August 30th at 7:05 eastern Alabama Airborne @ Virginia Armada

Tuesday, Sept. 6th Championship Game. Teams and Time TBD.

Home Teams Bold and Italicized

About MLFB

Major League Football, Inc. (OTC symbol MLFB), headquartered in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a publicly traded company operating as a professional football league. Our mission is to provide personal and professional growth opportunities to football players, coaches, trainers, and front office personnel. Then, through our original broadcasts, provide those participants exposure to the NFL and other professional leagues so they can advance their careers.

Interested investors seeking to learn more about MLFB should visit https://investinmlfb.com/

MLFB Media Contact:

Bill Lyons

MLFB Chief Marketing Officer

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE: Major League Football, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/709504/Major-League-Football-MLFB-Reports-That-Things-Are-Heating-Up-For-Training-Camp-In-Mobile



