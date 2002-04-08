Parkersburg, WV, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- TEKX MINING AND GAMING PC SOLUTIONS LLC and its parent Company ( BTZI), (BOTS, Inc or "The Company"), a global technology conglomerate specializing in Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, Bitmain Certified Bitcoin mining equipment repair, and extended warranties, announced today that TekX will be attending and exhibiting at Mining Disrupt Expo, taking place at the Miami Convention Center in Miami, Florida, from July 26 to July 28, 2022.



Mr. Joe Florence, TekX’s Co-founder and CEO, will deliver a keynote speech at the Expo. The goal of this speech, titled, “7 Secrets of Miner Repairs”, is to share TekX’s 35 years of experience in electronics manufacturing and how TekX applies this experience to DISRUPT the crypto miners’ repair industry.

The North American Bitcoin repair and maintenance market is expected to see substantial growth year after year. A significant contributor to this growth is due to offshore bitcoin mining companies rearranging their global geographical operations and increasing their North American presence. Contributing to this transition was the government closure of Chinese commercial mining activities. This act alone resulted in overnight operational challenges and mass migration of mining farms to North America.

The USA domestic crypto miner repair and maintenance market is highly fragmented and filled with small local repair shops. The average shop offers in-house repair and maintenance services for crypto miners performed by independent commercial operators, with such services augmented by the sale of replacement parts.

An increase in the failure rates of existing, “in-the-field” crypto miners and the cost benefits of repairing this older mining equipment rather than disposing of such units are expected to drive the bitcoin miner repair and maintenance market for years to come.

Both branded and non-branded miners currently flood the market regularly. Such miners are often found to be made with poor quality materials, lack technical documentation, or lack regular maintenance. The TekX approach to addressing this wave of non-operating miners is to offer a Market Disrupting Solution. TekX plans to develop and manufacture improved, aftermarket products for miners with a focus to make the repair of the related hashboards a cost-effective solution rather than forcing the owner to buy a new miner. This will develop brand loyalty and the enhanced trust of our customers.

TekX has exclusively introduced a significant Market Disruptive Innovation by offering Extended Warranty Service Contracts for 12, 24, and 36 months. In Addition, TekX is actively addressing today’s global computer chip “ASIC” shortage that is negatively impacting all electronic manufacturing and repair facilities. To minimize this impact on our customers, and eliminate extended repair down-time, TekX is developing a North American centralized supply chain management platform for all required parts, components, and technical manuals to be available to the industry.

To book a meeting with the TekX Team at Mining Disrupt or for information about mining, please message https://t.me/TekXMinerRepair or stop by booth 79 at the Expo. Join our team in discussing the state of the mining industry with miners, crypto enthusiasts, and other attendees of the Mining Disrupt Expo.

About Mining Disrupt 2022

Now in its fourth year, Mining Disrupt is known as the world's largest bitcoin mining conference and Expo, and this year it will take place at the Miami Convention Center in Miami, Florida, from July 26 to July 28, 2022. This year's Expo will feature a 250,000-square-foot mining container showcase, keynote speakers, a cigar lounge, pool party, as well as thousands of confirmed attendees, vendors, and crypto mining investors. Anyone interested in substantially scaling their crypto currency mining operation and learning how to repair bitcoin miners, should attend the event and schedule times to meet with the executives in attendance from TekX and ASICxchange – TekX partners.

In addition to dozens of cutting-edge exhibits and keynote speakers, attendees will also have access to discussion panels and interactive opportunities to ask questions from the experts in attendance.

For more information, scheduling, and tickets, visit https://miningdisrupt.com

Mining Disrupt 2022 will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and both an indoor and outdoor mining container showcase. New additions to this year’s event include the first-ever “ASIC Museum” featuring a robust collection of old and rare ASIC models, a B2B “Whale Guest Pass” upgrade with access to the “Whale Lounge,” and a VIP “Cigar Lounge.”

Mining Disrupt offers a yearly opportunity for miners to gather, connect, and focus specifically on Bitcoin mining. The past year has proven an eventful one for mining, Bitcoin, and crypto as a whole, and the conference promises to unveil new products and ideas from many of the most influential players within the Bitcoin mining industry. Some of the scheduled presentations and panel topics will include the future of proof of work, immersion, mining safety, mining repair, mining insurance, and sustainability, among many others.

TekX and ASICxchange team looks forward to discussing crypto mining repairs best practices, recent market trends across the Bitcoin hardware procurement, and the latest developments in the industry.

“Mining Disrupt is a great opportunity to meet with the executives of the Bitcoin mining industry and present TekX’s disruptive approach to miners repairs and maintenance. We know electronics industry, miners repairs are our only job, we have solutions for almost every miners problem repairs.” –commented Joe Florence.

TekX partnered with ASICxchange to provide the best sourcing for the mining hardware, worldwide shipping logistics, and expanding TekX miners repair business to Canada and other markets

About ASICxchange.

ASICXchange is a leading crypto-mining service provider in North America offering equipment resale, ASIC repair with an extended warranty, hosting solutions, reliable transportation with best-in-class shipping insurance, and facility infrastructure for industrial-scale farms.

For more information visit www.AsicXchange.com

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, and cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding US patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company.

TekX Mining and Gaming PC Solutions subsidiary is Bitmain Certified Bitcoin miners repair facility and also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and extended warranty contracts. Tekx also conducts miner repair technicians' training. TekX also is offering testing, inspection & certification (TIC) services as a value-added set of procedures which is now provided to ensure that the preowned bitcoin miners and other related products meet with the mandated regulations and manufacturing standards in terms of quality and safety. These services include optional on-site or remote diagnostic testing, documentary checks, data processing consistency verification, management process audits, and inspections across the entire supply chain. Testing and commission will be provided to the institutional bitcoin miner purchasers as well as smaller miner-operators or at the request of the manufacturer.

