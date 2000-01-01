General Electric ( GE, Financial) - Aviation, Healthcare and Power conglomerate GE was punished in the quarter amid top-down economic fears for this collection of seemingly cyclical businesses. However, the market is not giving the company credit for the material improvements CEO Larry Culp has made in his tenure. The balance sheet today is stronger than it has been in a very long time, and each of the three primary business segments each have strong paths to increasing earnings, regardless of the economic environment. Healthcare has historically not been a cyclical business. While Aviation typically has some economic sensitivity, the business still has a strong COVID rebound tailwind that should continue even in an uncertain environment. Power is a less cyclical business, and GE maintains a steady business servicing approximately one-third of the world’s electricity. GE is another example of strong insider buying indicating management’s confidence in the business, while the company also began buying back discounted shares. GE is still on track to break the company into three separate businesses, and we believe this will help the market properly weigh the value of each core segment.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners second-quarter 2022 commentary.