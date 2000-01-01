The second-quarter earnings season is upon us, and the news coming out of several members of Big Pharma could potentially shake up their share prices. Beyond that, several unknowns could impact top-tier drug companies in the second half, including interest rates, federal drug pricing actions and scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission.

Investors in Eli Lilly and Co. ( LLY, Financial), Merck & Co. Inc. ( MRK, Financial) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. ( BMY, Financial) would probably welcome a repeat performance in the second half of the year. In the first six months, as the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF ( PJP, Financial) sank about 4%, Eli Lilly shares gained 26%, while Merck rose 18% and Bristol-Myers climbed 24%.

Among biotechs, the picture was bleak. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index has sunk nearly 20% since the beginning of the year.

One of Big Pharma’s worst-kept secrets is Merck’s long-rumored acquisition of Seagen Inc. ( SGEN, Financial). As I reported on June 17, Seagen is going to be a big fish to swallow given its market cap of more than $31.5 billion. But adding the 25-year-old biotech to its family would enable Merck to diversify a cancer drug business anchored by Keytruda, which has surpassed AbbVie Inc.’s. ( ABBV, Financial) Humira as the best-selling drug in the world with revenue of more than $17 billion last year. We are unlikely to hear the deal has been done by the time Merck and Seagen report earnings.

It is undoubtedly going to be some time before we learn how GSK PLC’s ( LSE:GSK, Financial) spinoff of its consumer health unit, Haleon PLC ( HLNW, Financial), this week affects the British company’s results. CEO Emma Walmsley has been under pressure from shareholder activists who do not think she is the right person to lead the company, which changed its name from GlaxoSmithKline in May. If the slimmed down drug company falters in its quest to achieve the $40 billion sales target for 2031, look for Walmsley to get the heave-ho.

GSKseems to be ahead of the pack in the race to develop the first preventative vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, becoming the first to score positive phase 3 trial results. The company is also trying to expand the use of its two cancer drugs and should learn more later this year about the effectiveness of its two pipeline candidates, one in rheumatoid arthritis and the other a new antibiotic.

Investors hope to learn more about Biogen Inc.’s ( BIIB, Financial) plans to pull out of a tailspin that has seen the Boston-based biotech’s shares crater by nearly 37% in the past year. The decline is due in great part to the fall from grace of the company’s much-hyped Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm — the first medicine cleared by the Food and Drug Administration to treat the disease.

It appears Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos is taking the fall for the Aduhelm fiasco, and investors hope his successor—currently being searched for—can get the company pointed in the right direction. Biogen reported second-quarter results Wednesday, beating on earnings but falling short of the consensus estimate for revenue. On a bright note, the company upped its guidance for the full year.

Biogen hopes to learn from its mistakes with Aduhelm as it plots to bring another Alzheimer’s drug to market called lecanemab, which it is developing with Eisai Co. Ltd. ( TSE:4523, Financial). Data on the drug is expected in the fall. Its importance to the company’s future cannot be overstated given several of Biogen’s blockbusters are facing competition.

On Eli Lilly’s Aug. 4 earnings call, management will share the status of insurance coverage and free sampling for the company’s recently launched diabetes drug called Mounjaro. The drug has also been shown to be effective in weight loss and the company may reveal if and when it plans to ask the FDA to approve the treatment for obesity.

We should also learn during the call about the status of the Indianapolis-based company’s Alzheimer’s drug donanemab.

On Bristol-Myers’ July 27 earnings call, investors should learn how fast the company’s potential blockbuster came out of the gate. The drug for an inherited heart condition called obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy earned FDA approval in April. Bristol is hoping the medication, called Camzyos, can pick up some of the slack when its $10 billion seller Elquis loses patent protection.