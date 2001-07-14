PerkinElmer, Inc. ( NYSE:PKI, Financial), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath has been elected to its board of directors, effective July 22, 2022.

“I am pleased to welcome Michelle to PerkinElmer’s board and excited to see the Company benefit from both her deep research and advocacy experience along with her recognized leadership in influencing science policy and equitable access to medical innovation,” said Alexis Michas, non-executive chairman of the board of PerkinElmer. “As PerkinElmer enters its next chapter of growth following a year of significant portfolio transformation, I look forward to Michelle’s contributions to our overall vision and strategy moving ahead.”

A medical doctor and molecular immunologist by training, Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath assumed the leadership of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) as President and CEO in 2020. She came to BIO from Johnson & Johnson where she served as Global Head of Evidence Generation for Medical Device Companies and then Vice President of Global External Innovation and Global Leader for Regulatory Sciences.

Prior to her time at J&J, Dr. McMurry-Heath was also a key science policy leader in government, conducting a comprehensive analysis of the National Science Foundation’s policies, programs and personnel. President Obama then named her associate science director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

Dr. McMurry-Heath was the founding director of the Aspen Institute’s Health, Biomedical Science, and Society Policy Program and received her early training in science policy from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Dr. McMurry-Heath also serves on the Board of Directors at Bioventus. She received her MD/PhD from Duke’s Medical Scientist Training Program, becoming the first African American to graduate from the prestigious program. She spent 12 years working at the research bench before taking policy and leadership roles in government and industry.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer is a leading, global provider of end-to-end solutions that help scientists, researchers and clinicians better diagnose disease, discover new and more personalized drugs, monitor the safety and quality of our food, and drive environmental and applied analysis excellence. With an 85-year legacy of advancing science and a mission of innovating for a healthier world, our dedicated team of more than 16,000 collaborates closely with commercial, government, academic and healthcare customers to deliver reagents, assays, instruments, automation, informatics and strategic services that accelerate workflows, deliver actionable insights and support improved decision making. We are also deeply committed to good corporate citizenship through our dynamic ESG and sustainability programs. The Company reported revenues of approximately $5 billion in 2021, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com. Follow PerkinElmer on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

