CLEARWATER, Fla., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Financial, Inc. ( NICK) announced the extension of Irina Nashtatik's Employment Agreement as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) through June 30, 2024. The material terms of Ms. Nashtatik’s Employment Agreement are disclosed in the Company’s Form 8-K filed on the date thereof.



