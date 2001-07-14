MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) released today the distribution income sources for six of its closed-end funds for July 2022: MFS® Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR), MFS® Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE: MGF), MFS® Intermediate High-Income Fund (NYSE: CIF), MFS® Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE: MIN), MFS® Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) and MFS® Special Value Trust (NYSE: MFV). This information also can be obtained by visiting MFS.com by clicking on Products & Strategies > Closed End Funds > Dividend Source Information.

MFS Charter Income Trust

Distribution period: July 2022

Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04686

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date % Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date Current

distribution % Breakdown of

current distribution Net Investment Income $ 0.04686 100% $ 0.34117 82% Net Realized ST Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Net Realized LT Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source 0.00000 0% 0.07489 18% Total (per common share) $ 0.04686 100% $ 0.41606 100% Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 6-30-2022 2.20% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 6-30-2022 8.26% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 6-30-2022 -13.70% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 6-30-2022 6.11%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Distribution period: July 2022

Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02261

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date % Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date Current

distribution % Breakdown of

current distribution Net Investment Income $ 0.00543 24% $ 0.03938 20% Net Realized ST Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Net Realized LT Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source 0.01718 76% 0.15752 80% Total (per common share) $ 0.02261 100% $ 0.19690 100% Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 6-30-2022 1.00% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 6-30-2022 7.24% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 6-30-2022 -9.82% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 6-30-2022 5.25%

MFS Intermediate High-Income Fund

Distribution period: July 2022

Distribution amount per share: $ 0.01502

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date % Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date Current

distribution % Breakdown of

current distribution Net Investment Income $ 0.00946 63% $ 0.08518 62% Net Realized ST Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Net Realized LT Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source 0.00556 37% 0.05220 38% Total (per common share) $ 0.01502 100% $ 0.13738 100% Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 6-30-2022 0.30% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 6-30-2022 10.01% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 6-30-2022 -17.97% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 6-30-2022 7.63%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Distribution period: July 2022

Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02256

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date % Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date Current

distribution % Breakdown of

current distribution Net Investment Income $ 0.00632 28% $ 0.05707 26% Net Realized ST Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Net Realized LT Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source 0.01624 72% 0.16244 74% Total (per common share) $ 0.02256 100% $ 0.21951 100% Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 6-30-2022 1.82% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 6-30-2022 8.51% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 6-30-2022 -7.18% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 6-30-2022 6.90%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Distribution period: July 2022

Distribution amount per share: $ 0.03364

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date % Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date Current

distribution % Breakdown of

current distribution Net Investment Income $ 0.03364 100% $ 0.30034 88% Net Realized ST Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Net Realized LT Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source 0.00000 0% 0.04095 12% Total (per common share) $ 0.03364 100% $ 0.34129 100% Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 6-30-2022 2.12% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 6-30-2022 8.31% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 6-30-2022 -15.93% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 6-30-2022 7.02%

MFS Special Value Trust

Distribution period: July 2022

Distribution amount per share: $ 0.03846

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date % Breakdown of the

total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date Current

distribution % Breakdown of

current distribution Net Investment Income $ 0.00923 24% $ 0.09282 24% Net Realized ST Cap Gains 0.00000 0% 0.00000 0% Net Realized LT Cap Gains 0.00192 5% 0.13148 34% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source 0.02731 71% 0.16242 42% Total (per common share) $ 0.03846 100% $ 0.38672 100% Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 6-30-2022 3.75% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as 6-30-2022 10.28% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 6-30-2022 -13.39% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 6-30-2022 8.61%

The above funds have adopted a managed distribution plan. Under a managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available monthly, the fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital to maintain its managed distribution level. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of the fund’s distributions or from the terms of the fund’s managed distribution plan.

The Board of the fund may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to the fund's shareholders. The amendment or termination of a plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board. With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release which will provide detailed information regarding the amount and estimated composition of the distribution and other related information.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The fund may at times distribute more than its net investment income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all the money that shareholders invested in the fund is paid back to them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect a fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. Any such returns of capital will decrease the fund's total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the fund's expense ratio. In addition, to make the level of distributions called for under its plan, the fund may have to sell portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.

About MFS Investment Management

In 1924, MFS launched the first US open-end mutual fund, opening the door to the markets for millions of everyday investors. Today, as a full-service global investment manager serving financial advisors, intermediaries and institutional clients, MFS still serves a single purpose: to create long-term value for clients by allocating capital responsibly. That takes our powerful investment approach combining collective expertise, thoughtful risk management and long-term discipline. Supported by our culture of shared values and collaboration, our teams of diverse thinkers actively debate ideas and assess material risks to uncover what we believe are the best investment opportunities in the market. As of June 30, 2022, MFS manages US$552.9 billion in assets on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide. Please visit mfs.com for more information.

The Funds are closed-end Funds. Common shares of the Funds are only available for purchase/sale on the NYSE at the current market price. Shares may trade at a discount to NAV.

MFS Investment Management

111 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02199

15668.166

