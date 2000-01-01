When shares of Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial) took off on back of the 2020 bull market, many investors were certain that, unlike those getting a temporary Covid-fueled business boost like Netflix Inc. ( NFLX, Financial), Amazon’s growth acceleration (and thus its share price gains) would be permanent.

However, it turns out that even Amazon has its fair share of fair-weather-only investors. As a low-margin business by nature, Amazon is highly sensitive to rising inflation, which has turned market sentiment against it in 2022. Worries for a correction in the cloud data market are also having a negative impact, as is the first-quarter earnings loss after posting record earnings the year before.

With all of these issues weighing it down, the stock has dropped 27% year to date.

While those who bought Amazon at its all-time highs may be pessimistic, there is a silver lining to these grey clouds; value investors now have the opportunity to buy one of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies at what could be its cheapest valuation since the financial crisis.

A rare value opportunity

The Peter Lynch chart for Amazon shows the last time the stock traded this far below its historical median valuation was near the end of 2008, at the height of the financial crisis. The chart is based on a simple valuation method that legendary investor Peter Lynch detailed in his books, “Beating the Street” and “One Up on Wall Street.”

Amazon’s historical median price-earnings ratio is 145.61, which is more than double its current price-earnings ratio of 58.72. While still high compared to the rest of the retail industry, the company has earned higher multiples with a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 25.1% and a three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 47.6%.

The GF Value chart, which estimates intrinsic value based on a combination of historical price multiples, past growth and analysts’ estimates of future business results, rates the stock as significantly undervalued.

First quarter troubles

Amazon’s valuation began to sink when investors realized the company would not remain unaffected by troubles with the overall economy.

In the company’s earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021, it guided for operating income in the first quarter of 2022 to be between $3 billion and $6 billion, even the high point of which would be a marked decrease from $8.9 billion in first quarter of 2021.

In the end, the first quarter’s bottom line was much worse than anticipated with a net loss of $3.8 billion, or $7.56 per diluted share, compared with net income of $8.1 billion, or $15.79 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

The negative number was due to a pre-tax valuation loss of $7.6 billion from the sale of the company’s equity stake in Rivian Automotive Inc. ( RIVN, Financial). Excluding the Rivian loss, net income would have been $3.8 billion, which still would have represented a significant decline.

Other factors contributing to Amazon’s troubles were inflation and the devaluation of the cloud business, as well as the war in Ukraine and increased capital expenditures for business expansion.

Margins will improve when inflation cools

Amazon’s e-commerce business is low margin by nature, so it is no surprise its margins are suffering more than most in this high-inflation environment. Adding to the pain, customers who do not have an Amazon Prime subscription are more likely to choose free delivery options when available, even if it means they will have to wait longer for their orders.

However, this is an issue that should be resolved when inflation cools down. In the meantime, Amazon is big enough that it should not have to worry about having to give up market share due to margin compression.

Putting the cloud business to the test

Another factor negatively impacting Amazon’s stock is the devaluation of the cloud service sector.

Amazon Web Services has become an increasingly important part of Amazon’s business. In the first quarter of 2021, it accounted for half of Amazon’s operating income despite only contributing only 12% of sales due to its superior margins.

In the first quarter of 2022, while Amazon’s e-commerce business reported an operating loss of $2.8 billion, AWS brought in operating income of $6.5 billion.

The theory goes the cloud business is resistant to the effects of inflation, but that theory has never before been tested as this will be the first major economic downturn that cloud service providers have experienced.

Thus, despite its incredible profitability, the market is viewing AWS with the same bearish lens as most other high-growth tech businesses at the moment. For all we know, the cloud service industry could turn out not to be as recession-resistant as hoped.

I think it is highly unlikely for fears of companies fleeing the cloud to materialize, as these services have become part of their infrastructure at this point. However, Gartner and IDC are projecting overall public cloud growth of 17.2% and 23.6%, respectively, in 2022, marking a slowdown from recent years.

Takeaway

It is plain to see why Amazon’s stock price has fallen from grace this year. Margin compression in the e-commerce business as well as a slowdown in cloud growth projections are dragging down the company’s main growth engines, and other issues such as the war in Ukraine, the erosion of consumer spending power due to inflation, investments in new business ventures and more are adding fuel to the fire.

On the other hand, it is times like these when value investing principles take center stage, reminding us to be greedy when others are fearful. The market is certainly fearful on Amazon right now, as its valuation multiples are lower than they have been in over a decade.