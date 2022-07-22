Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 139 stocks valued at a total of $5.50Bil. The top holdings were CWST(4.01%), EXPO(3.97%), and SPSC(3.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ROG by 157,584 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $266.01.

On 07/22/2022, Rogers Corp traded for a price of $267.89 per share and a market cap of $5.04Bil. The stock has returned 39.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rogers Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-book ratio of 4.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 31.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.33 and a price-sales ratio of 5.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCEL by 892,294 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.67.

On 07/22/2022, Vericel Corp traded for a price of $28.22 per share and a market cap of $1.33Bil. The stock has returned -46.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vericel Corp has a price-book ratio of 7.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -150.75 and a price-sales ratio of 8.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,783,160 shares in NYSE:STVN, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.58 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Stevanato Group SPA traded for a price of $15.12 per share and a market cap of $7.49Bil. The stock has returned -23.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stevanato Group SPA has a price-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-book ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MMSI by 450,185 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.1.

On 07/22/2022, Merit Medical Systems Inc traded for a price of $54.65 per share and a market cap of $3.10Bil. The stock has returned -14.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merit Medical Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.05, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,579,915 shares in NYSE:CWAN, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.24 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc traded for a price of $13.3 per share and a market cap of $2.47Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 213.04 and a price-sales ratio of 11.44.

