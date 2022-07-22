HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

75 Federal Street Suite 1100 Boston, MA 02110-1911

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 245 stocks valued at a total of $1.63Bil. The top holdings were VEU(7.83%), MSFT(5.67%), and BRK.B(3.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AZPN by 116,653 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.66.

On 07/22/2022, Aspen Technology Inc traded for a price of $181.9 per share and a market cap of $11.31Bil. The stock has returned 25.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aspen Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-book ratio of 15.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.50 and a price-sales ratio of 17.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 91,228 shares in NAS:QCOM, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.07 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $153.7 per share and a market cap of $172.14Bil. The stock has returned 9.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-book ratio of 12.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:LDUR by 81,620 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.75.

On 07/22/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $95.89 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -4.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 21,571 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/22/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $260.36 per share and a market cap of $1,947.24Bil. The stock has returned -8.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-book ratio of 11.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.29 and a price-sales ratio of 10.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 27,475 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.62.

On 07/22/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $134.12 per share and a market cap of $76.32Bil. The stock has returned -29.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-book ratio of 5.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]cus.com!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.