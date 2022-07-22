Boston Trust Walden Corp recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 367 stocks valued at a total of $10.58Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.60%), AAPL(3.55%), and GOOGL(1.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Boston Trust Walden Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,993,528 shares in NYSE:CLB, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.65 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Core Laboratories NV traded for a price of $17.31 per share and a market cap of $801.88Mil. The stock has returned -49.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Core Laboratories NV has a price-earnings ratio of 83.24, a price-book ratio of 4.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:MTB by 260,802 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.06.

On 07/22/2022, M&T Bank Corp traded for a price of $168.96 per share and a market cap of $29.73Bil. The stock has returned 34.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, M&T Bank Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought 1,168,320 shares of NYSE:COLD for a total holding of 1,182,945. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.8.

On 07/22/2022, Americold Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $31.36 per share and a market cap of $8.44Bil. The stock has returned -16.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Americold Realty Trust Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced their investment in NAS:BKR by 1,133,759 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.85.

On 07/22/2022, Baker Hughes Co traded for a price of $24.08 per share and a market cap of $23.71Bil. The stock has returned 24.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes Co has a price-earnings ratio of 76.78, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:ORCL by 497,940 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.35.

On 07/22/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $74.9 per share and a market cap of $199.60Bil. The stock has returned -16.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

