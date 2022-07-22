GRACE & WHITE INC /NY recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

515 Madison Ave Ny, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $469.00Mil. The top holdings were BF.B(5.50%), TRMLF(4.71%), and UNM(4.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GRACE & WHITE INC /NY’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 168,992 shares in OTCPK:HLMMF, giving the stock a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.61 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Holmen AB traded for a price of $32.61 per share and a market cap of $6.95Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Holmen AB has a price-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, GRACE & WHITE INC /NY bought 282,253 shares of NYSE:CTO for a total holding of 1,242,414. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.02.

On 07/22/2022, CTO Realty Growth Inc traded for a price of $21.33 per share and a market cap of $386.14Mil. The stock has returned 26.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CTO Realty Growth Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.95 and a price-sales ratio of 5.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, GRACE & WHITE INC /NY bought 69,350 shares of NAS:USAK for a total holding of 595,044. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.28.

On 07/22/2022, USA Truck Inc traded for a price of $31.16 per share and a market cap of $281.49Mil. The stock has returned 114.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, USA Truck Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, GRACE & WHITE INC /NY bought 124,800 shares of NYSE:UBA for a total holding of 317,327. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.32.

On 07/22/2022, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc traded for a price of $17.47 per share and a market cap of $702.98Mil. The stock has returned -1.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.76 and a price-sales ratio of 4.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, GRACE & WHITE INC /NY bought 43,693 shares of NYSE:GRC for a total holding of 297,762. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.17.

On 07/22/2022, Gorman-Rupp Co traded for a price of $28.59 per share and a market cap of $745.60Mil. The stock has returned -15.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gorman-Rupp Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.