Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1231 Nw Hoyt Street Portland, OR 97209

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 201 stocks valued at a total of $481.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(10.30%), VYM(3.39%), and BRK.B(3.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 53,656-share investment in NYSE:BC. Previously, the stock had a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.64 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Brunswick Corp traded for a price of $76.99 per share and a market cap of $5.83Bil. The stock has returned -20.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brunswick Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-book ratio of 2.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought 28,673 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 41,225. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.83.

On 07/22/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.86 per share and a market cap of $26.48Bil. The stock has returned -3.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 73,874 shares in ARCA:SPDW, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.13 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $29.28 per share and a market cap of $11.51Bil. The stock has returned -16.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

During the quarter, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought 42,420 shares of ARCA:JMBS for a total holding of 71,613. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.11.

On 07/22/2022, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $48.7 per share and a market cap of $812.32Mil. The stock has returned -7.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GSIE by 69,152 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.32.

On 07/22/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF traded for a price of $28.27 per share and a market cap of $2.67Bil. The stock has returned -17.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.