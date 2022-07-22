CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $599.00Mil. The top holdings were CI(10.63%), V(10.23%), and GPN(8.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO’s top five trades of the quarter.

CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO reduced their investment in NAS:META by 93,405 shares. The trade had a 2.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 07/22/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $169.27 per share and a market cap of $458.10Bil. The stock has returned -51.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-book ratio of 3.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 72,425 shares in ARCA:GLD, giving the stock a 2.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $174.73 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $160.67 per share and a market cap of $55.74Bil. The stock has returned -4.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 5,883 shares in NAS:BKNG, giving the stock a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2136.85 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1809.88 per share and a market cap of $73.52Bil. The stock has returned -17.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 146.43, a price-book ratio of 16.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.87 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 96,453 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 07/22/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $81.05 per share and a market cap of $93.86Bil. The stock has returned -73.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-book ratio of 4.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 39,615 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.91.

On 07/22/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $213.7 per share and a market cap of $452.24Bil. The stock has returned -11.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-book ratio of 13.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.76 and a price-sales ratio of 17.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

