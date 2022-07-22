Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were USMV(10.96%), QUAL(7.66%), and PRF(6.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 180,085 shares in BATS:FLOT, giving the stock a 4.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.28 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.18 per share and a market cap of $9.43Bil. The stock has returned -0.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 336,373-share investment in ARCA:FLTR. Previously, the stock had a 4.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.94 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $24.68 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC bought 168,021 shares of ARCA:IBDQ for a total holding of 196,892. The trade had a 2.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.82.

On 07/22/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.9 per share and a market cap of $1.32Bil. The stock has returned -6.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 68,800 shares in NAS:IBTD, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.96 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $24.92 per share and a market cap of $223.04Mil. The stock has returned -2.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC bought 20,823 shares of ARCA:GSLC for a total holding of 120,720. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.28.

On 07/22/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $78.43 per share and a market cap of $11.46Bil. The stock has returned -9.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

