HARTFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Hartford Investment Management Company is an investment management firm based out of Hartford, Connecticut. The company was established in 1995 and has grown and expanded since then to have locations in Fresno and Boston. Hartford Investment Management currently operates as a subsidiary of the Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Brion Scott Johnson heads the company as the President and CIO and the company now has 358 employees with 226 of them being investment professionals. Hartford Investment Management Company conducts its research internally, utilizing long/short strategies with value investing to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets on a global scale, benchmarking its performance against various Barclays Capital, Merrill Lynch, S&P 500, Russell, and MSCI Indexes. Hartford Investment Management invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up approximately a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, health care, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, energy, and utilities and telecommunications sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently holds over $113 billion in total assets under management spread across 226 accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 5 that make up a minor $100 million of its assets. Both of Hartford Investment Management’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been decreasing in recent years with its total assets under management being once as high as $168.7 billion. The company mainly caters to insurance companies, which alone makes up over half of its client base, and also provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans and pooled investment vehicles, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing clientele. Hartford Investment Management’s family of funds currently includes its Capital Appreciation, Healthcare, Growth opportunities, Emerging Markets Equity, International Value, Real Total Return, High Yield, and Growth Allocation funds, among many others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 540 stocks valued at a total of $3.25Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.53%), MSFT(5.99%), and AMZN(2.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARTFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 70,694 shares in NAS:KDP, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.32 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc traded for a price of $36.43 per share and a market cap of $51.68Bil. The stock has returned 4.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.51 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 92,174 shares in NYSE:VICI, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.47 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, VICI Properties Inc traded for a price of $33.06 per share and a market cap of $31.84Bil. The stock has returned 9.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.86 and a price-sales ratio of 13.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 28,356-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 31,445 shares in NAS:CEG, giving the stock a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.08 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Constellation Energy Corp traded for a price of $54 per share and a market cap of $17.64Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 119.72, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, HARTFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO bought 7,662 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 757,200. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/22/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $260.36 per share and a market cap of $1,947.24Bil. The stock has returned -8.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-book ratio of 11.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.29 and a price-sales ratio of 10.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

