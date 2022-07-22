FORBES J M & CO LLP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $679.00Mil. The top holdings were IAU(7.26%), MSFT(5.76%), and AAPL(5.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FORBES J M & CO LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 326,118 shares in ARCA:VWO, giving the stock a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.94 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.78 per share and a market cap of $69.83Bil. The stock has returned -20.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

The guru sold out of their 141,535-share investment in ARCA:IJR. Previously, the stock had a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.35 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $97.18 per share and a market cap of $63.15Bil. The stock has returned -8.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

The guru sold out of their 389,876-share investment in ARCA:SPEM. Previously, the stock had a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.73 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $34.1 per share and a market cap of $5.37Bil. The stock has returned -19.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

The guru established a new position worth 57,170 shares in ARCA:IJH, giving the stock a 1.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.56 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $239.15 per share and a market cap of $59.35Bil. The stock has returned -8.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.04.

The guru established a new position worth 73,500 shares in NAS:PMN, giving the stock a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.31 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc traded for a price of $5.995 per share and a market cap of $42.65Mil. The stock has returned -37.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2546.56.

