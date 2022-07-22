DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC/VA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 279 stocks valued at a total of $842.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.23%), MSFT(3.40%), and CME(2.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC/VA’s top five trades of the quarter.

DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC/VA reduced their investment in ARCA:PGX by 909,197 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.49.

On 07/22/2022, Invesco Preferred ETF traded for a price of $12.81 per share and a market cap of $5.61Bil. The stock has returned -11.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Preferred ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a price-book ratio of 0.66.

During the quarter, DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC/VA bought 14,607 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 17,722. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 07/22/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $521.41 per share and a market cap of $489.17Bil. The stock has returned 26.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-book ratio of 6.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC/VA bought 42,957 shares of NYSE:RTX for a total holding of 70,225. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.18.

On 07/22/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $94.21 per share and a market cap of $140.11Bil. The stock has returned 12.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC/VA reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 27,571 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/22/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.09 per share and a market cap of $2,493.97Bil. The stock has returned 5.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-book ratio of 37.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.48 and a price-sales ratio of 6.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 29,386-share investment in NAS:MEDP. Previously, the stock had a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.01 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Medpace Holdings Inc traded for a price of $161.4 per share and a market cap of $5.18Bil. The stock has returned -10.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medpace Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-book ratio of 9.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.28 and a price-sales ratio of 5.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

