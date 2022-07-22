EULAV Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 202 stocks valued at a total of $2.42Bil. The top holdings were TDY(2.57%), CTAS(2.54%), and DHR(2.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EULAV Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

EULAV Asset Management reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 121,000 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $344.59.

On 07/22/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $343.88 per share and a market cap of $334.47Bil. The stock has returned -9.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-book ratio of 47.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.29 and a price-sales ratio of 17.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

EULAV Asset Management reduced their investment in NYSE:ROP by 60,131 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $435.38.

On 07/22/2022, Roper Technologies Inc traded for a price of $410.92 per share and a market cap of $43.52Bil. The stock has returned -15.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roper Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.72 and a price-sales ratio of 7.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 185,000-share investment in NYSE:BHVN. Previously, the stock had a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.59 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $145.95 per share and a market cap of $10.37Bil. The stock has returned 18.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.67 and a price-sales ratio of 13.34.

EULAV Asset Management reduced their investment in NYSE:ROL by 520,873 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.35.

On 07/22/2022, Rollins Inc traded for a price of $36.47 per share and a market cap of $17.96Bil. The stock has returned -2.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rollins Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-book ratio of 16.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.56 and a price-sales ratio of 7.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

EULAV Asset Management reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 29,000 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $551.06.

On 07/22/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $561.54 per share and a market cap of $219.82Bil. The stock has returned 7.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-book ratio of 5.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.87 and a price-sales ratio of 5.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

