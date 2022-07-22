Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1189 stocks valued at a total of $3.97Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.71%), VOO(3.43%), and SPY(2.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. bought 679,156 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 834,070. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.37.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.46 per share and a market cap of $18.76Bil. The stock has returned 0.11% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 603,957 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.27 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.35 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 0.52% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.36.

During the quarter, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. bought 979,817 shares of ARCA:TIPX for a total holding of 1,177,923. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.74.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF traded for a price of $19.7 per share and a market cap of $1.48Bil. The stock has returned -1.89% over the past year.

During the quarter, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. bought 499,716 shares of ARCA:SPTI for a total holding of 698,257. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.48.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.81 per share and a market cap of $5.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.11% over the past year.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced their investment in ARCA:PHDG by 395,367 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 07/22/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF traded for a price of $33.64 per share and a market cap of $269.12Mil. The stock has returned -6.27% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

