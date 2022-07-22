Bison Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1201 PEACHTREE STREET, NE ATLANTA, GA 30361

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 325 stocks valued at a total of $174.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.08%), OVLH(2.70%), and MSFT(2.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bison Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bison Wealth, LLC bought 147,456 shares of ARCA:OVLH for a total holding of 187,864. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.29.

On 07/22/2022, Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $25.7298 per share and a market cap of $25.09Mil. The stock has returned -8.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

The guru established a new position worth 50,883 shares in BATS:ICSH, giving the stock a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.04 per share and a market cap of $6.64Bil. The stock has returned -0.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

During the quarter, Bison Wealth, LLC bought 74,450 shares of ARCA:FLRN for a total holding of 80,514. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.35.

On 07/22/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.28 per share and a market cap of $3.27Bil. The stock has returned -0.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bison Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 7,498 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $197.9 per share and a market cap of $257.83Bil. The stock has returned -10.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

During the quarter, Bison Wealth, LLC bought 64,174 shares of ARCA:OVT for a total holding of 165,295. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.29.

On 07/22/2022, Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.305 per share and a market cap of $57.99Mil. The stock has returned -7.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a price-book ratio of 4.01.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

