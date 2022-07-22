ARGUS INVESTORS' COUNSEL, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

HOLLY POND PLAZA STAMFORD, CT 06902

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $135.00Mil. The top holdings were COST(3.06%), AAPL(2.90%), and LLY(2.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARGUS INVESTORS' COUNSEL, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 5,088-share investment in NAS:ISRG. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.67 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $211.85 per share and a market cap of $76.04Bil. The stock has returned -34.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-book ratio of 6.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.61 and a price-sales ratio of 13.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 16,890-share investment in NAS:SBUX. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.03 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $83.59 per share and a market cap of $95.87Bil. The stock has returned -30.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 18,663 shares in NYSE:DVN, giving the stock a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.21 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $55.19 per share and a market cap of $36.43Bil. The stock has returned 126.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-book ratio of 3.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, ARGUS INVESTORS' COUNSEL, INC. bought 3,420 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 8,309. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 07/22/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $220.44 per share and a market cap of $97.94Bil. The stock has returned -56.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-book ratio of 5.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.31 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, ARGUS INVESTORS' COUNSEL, INC. bought 5,848 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 26,613. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 07/22/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $81.05 per share and a market cap of $93.86Bil. The stock has returned -73.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-book ratio of 4.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.