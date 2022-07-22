Cottage Street Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9 COTTAGE STREET MARION, MA 02738

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $133.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.23%), MINT(5.26%), and BX(4.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 173,590-share investment in NYSE:IQI. Previously, the stock had a 1.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.41 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust traded for a price of $10.39 per share and a market cap of $549.46Mil. The stock has returned -18.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 5.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 55,419-share investment in NAS:VRIG. Previously, the stock had a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.78 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol traded for a price of $24.65 per share and a market cap of $633.51Mil. The stock has returned -1.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 21,756 shares in AMEX:IMO, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.07 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Imperial Oil Ltd traded for a price of $43.15 per share and a market cap of $27.42Bil. The stock has returned 62.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Imperial Oil Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,097 shares in NAS:TSLA, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.98 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $816.73 per share and a market cap of $846.45Bil. The stock has returned 25.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 101.47, a price-book ratio of 22.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.61 and a price-sales ratio of 13.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:F by 51,989 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.74.

On 07/22/2022, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $12.82 per share and a market cap of $51.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.