ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $153.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(9.25%), UNH(5.38%), and LMT(4.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 40,315-share investment in NYSE:DLR. Previously, the stock had a 3.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.18 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $127.42 per share and a market cap of $36.27Bil. The stock has returned -14.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.01 and a price-sales ratio of 8.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV bought 43,500 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 46,525. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 07/22/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $87.08 per share and a market cap of $366.89Bil. The stock has returned 58.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 72.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 80,187-share investment in NYSE:FHN. Previously, the stock had a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.49 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, First Horizon Corp traded for a price of $21.96 per share and a market cap of $11.75Bil. The stock has returned 46.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Horizon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV bought 1,750 shares of NYSE:LHX for a total holding of 20,375. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $241.5.

On 07/22/2022, L3Harris Technologies Inc traded for a price of $225.13 per share and a market cap of $43.42Bil. The stock has returned 1.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, L3Harris Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV bought 790 shares of NYSE:NOC for a total holding of 11,715. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $459.05.

On 07/22/2022, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $451.85 per share and a market cap of $70.24Bil. The stock has returned 27.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-book ratio of 5.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

