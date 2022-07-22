Family Legacy, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 109 stocks valued at a total of $211.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.34%), MSFT(2.81%), and FPE(2.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Family Legacy, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,772-share investment in ARCA:IJH. Previously, the stock had a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.56 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $239.15 per share and a market cap of $59.35Bil. The stock has returned -8.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.04.

During the quarter, Family Legacy, Inc. bought 3,819 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 16,046. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.87.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $206.73 per share and a market cap of $49.11Bil. The stock has returned -11.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a price-book ratio of 3.01.

During the quarter, Family Legacy, Inc. bought 4,496 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 29,908. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.24.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $94.51 per share and a market cap of $39.36Bil. The stock has returned -7.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.71.

The guru sold out of their 7,977-share investment in ARCA:XMLV. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.45 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $52.64 per share and a market cap of $1.16Bil. The stock has returned -0.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.08.

During the quarter, Family Legacy, Inc. bought 5,991 shares of ARCA:JKH for a total holding of 37,229. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.04.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $374.1688 per share and a market cap of $1.83Bil. The stock has returned 89.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

