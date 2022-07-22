Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11 GREENWAY PLAZA HOUSTON, TX 77046

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $371.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(11.01%), BRK.B(7.06%), and SHYG(5.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 192,965-share investment in ARCA:XLU. Previously, the stock had a 3.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.92 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $69.43 per share and a market cap of $16.32Bil. The stock has returned 10.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

The guru established a new position worth 51,819 shares in NAS:ATVI, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.83 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $79.23 per share and a market cap of $61.95Bil. The stock has returned -11.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-book ratio of 3.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.20 and a price-sales ratio of 7.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 91,487 shares in ARCA:XLF, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.46 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $32.75 per share and a market cap of $29.21Bil. The stock has returned -7.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

During the quarter, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC bought 26,046 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 99,846. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 07/22/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $102.72 per share and a market cap of $187.10Bil. The stock has returned -41.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 70.84, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVE by 12,168 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.27.

On 07/22/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $140.88 per share and a market cap of $23.65Bil. The stock has returned -2.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.