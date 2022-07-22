Harrington Investments, INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1001 SECOND STREET SUITE 325 NAPA, CA 94559

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $134.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.43%), MSFT(5.60%), and TMO(4.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Harrington Investments, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 18,379-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Harrington Investments, INC reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 966 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $551.06.

On 07/22/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $561.54 per share and a market cap of $219.82Bil. The stock has returned 7.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-book ratio of 5.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.87 and a price-sales ratio of 5.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Harrington Investments, INC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 3,136 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/22/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.09 per share and a market cap of $2,493.97Bil. The stock has returned 5.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-book ratio of 37.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.48 and a price-sales ratio of 6.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Harrington Investments, INC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 2,261 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 07/22/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $81.05 per share and a market cap of $93.86Bil. The stock has returned -73.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-book ratio of 4.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Harrington Investments, INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ITW by 1,113 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $200.21.

On 07/22/2022, Illinois Tool Works Inc traded for a price of $191.56 per share and a market cap of $59.66Bil. The stock has returned -13.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illinois Tool Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-book ratio of 16.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.81 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

